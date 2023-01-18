Emma Roberts Says Juggling Work with a 2-Year-Old Baby Is a 'Full-Time Job'

Emma Roberts is getting real about being a mom.

At the Tuesday night premiere of her upcoming film Maybe I Do, the actress — who shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund — chatted with PEOPLE about balancing being a mom and a demanding job.

"It's really hard," Roberts, 31, said about juggling parenting and a career. "I now see why moms are always so tired!"

She went on to note how much she admires moms who do it all on their own. "I just see it from such a different perspective now," Roberts said. "I see how being a mom is a full time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

"I'm so lucky my mom helps me a lot," she added. "I would die without my mom."

Roberts recently celebrated her little boy turning 2. In December, the American Horror Story star shared a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of Rhodes' birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes. I love you beyond!" Roberts wrote alongside a snap of the mother-son duo in a serene-looking living room.

In the pic, Rhodes — dressed in adorable holiday pajamas — stood on the couch looking out the window toward some trees outside, while Roberts relaxed next to him in her frilly green pajama set.

Since his birth, Roberts has been protective of showing her son in photos, making sure to shield Rhodes' face from the camera.

She and Hedlund, 38, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020, sharing his first photo and name while celebrating the New Year. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," Roberts wrote on social media. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

A year later, after nearly three years of dating, Roberts confirmed her split from Hedlund last January.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Roberts previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom.

"That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child," she said last July. "Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, 'Wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like?' "

"For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing," she added.

Maybe I Do — which costars Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey — hits theaters Jan. 27.