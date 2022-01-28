Emma Roberts shares son Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund, whom PEOPLE confirmed she split from last week

Emma Roberts Says She Wants to Raise Son Rhodes, 13 Months, to Be the 'Utmost Gentleman'

Emma Roberts Cuddles Up to Baby Son Rhodes in Sweet Photo: 'The Best'

Emma Roberts Cuddles Up to Baby Son Rhodes in Sweet Photo: 'The Best'

Emma Roberts is sharing her thoughts on how she wants to raise her baby boy.

The 30-year-old actress says in the March cover story for Tatler that she hopes to help her 13-month-old son Rhodes Robert become the "utmost gentleman" as he continues to grow up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life," she shares. "What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man."

Roberts, who shares her son with ex Garrett Hedlund, adds that she wants her son to "feel that there's nothing he couldn't ask or tell me."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

EMMA ROBERTS FOR TATLER Credit: Victor Demarchelier

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Roberts and Hedlund have called it quits, with sources sharing that the pair broke things off a few weeks ago, following a rocky few months in their relationship.

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," an insider said.

The pair's split comes after they celebrated their son Rhodes' first birthday last month with a rodeo-themed party.

EMMA ROBERTS FOR TATLER Credit: Victor Demarchelier

"Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes," the proud mom wrote at the time.

She and Hedlund, 37, whom she began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 and then shared the baby's first photo and his name in January. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Roberts previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom. "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child," she said last July.