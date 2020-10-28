Pregnant Emma Roberts Reveals Why She's Happy to Be Expecting a Baby Boy: 'Thank Goodness'

Emma Roberts is glad she doesn't have a daughter on the way to spoil.

In a new interview with Glamour, the Holidate actress, 29, reveals the reason why she's satisfied with the fact that she's expecting a son. (Roberts announced in late August that she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together.)

"I've been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping. All I can say is thank goodness I'm not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane," said Roberts, who added that she's "loving tie-dye anything for the baby" in regards to his wardrobe.

The Scream Queens alum also shared what kinds of cravings she's experienced since becoming pregnant. So far? Cupcakes.

"Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession. I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy, during the pandemic," Roberts said. "Salt & Straw ice cream too. They have a Halloween flavor called The Great Candycopia, which — it's been a problem how much I've been eating it."

Roberts also opened up to Glamour about what it's like preparing for a child in the middle of the ongoing pandemic. The actress explained that it has forced her to look inward while enjoying the extra private time in isolation.

"It's been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now," she said. "It's definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it's been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still. That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that."

"To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next," she continued. "I've really had to be present with myself, and that's been — some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful."

A source close to Hedlund, 36, previously told PEOPLE that he and Roberts are "very serious" in their relationship, and "beyond excited to be having a boy."

A second source said earlier this month that the dad-to-be "can't wait for his baby boy to arrive."