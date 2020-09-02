"They are beyond excited to be having a boy," a source close to Garrett Hedlund tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund 'Beyond Excited' for Baby Boy on the Way, Says Source

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund can't wait to be parents.

The American Horror Story actress, 29, announced this past Sunday that she and her actor boyfriend are expecting their first child together, a son.

"Me ... and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned three Instagram photos of herself and Hedlund, 35, as she cradled her baby bump.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, a source close to the dad-to-be says that he and Roberts are "very serious" in their relationship, and "beyond excited to be having a boy."

"Garrett thinks Emma is amazing. They will be great parents," the insider adds.

Those close to Roberts were quick to congratulate her on her happy news Sunday — like aunt Julia Roberts, who commented on her niece's post, "Love you 😘."

In addition, Roberts' former Scream Queens costar and new mom Lea Michele wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

Roberts and Hedlund were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Since then, the two have been seen out and about both in L.A. and New York City, although they are generally private about one another on social media. Another public outing came in July 2019 when they were spotted bowling together, complete with their own bowling bags.

This past January, Roberts and the Triple Frontier actor were spotted hugging outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with Hedlund resting against a low wall while she wrapped her arms around him.