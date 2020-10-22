Pregnant Emma Roberts Jokes 'It's Witchcraft' to Be Expecting a Son Like Scream Queens Costars

"I'm grateful that we were all given boys, although who knows, they could be scream queens, we don't know yet!" joked the actress

Emma Roberts can explain this pregnancy coincidence.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week, the Holidate actress, 29, addressed the fact that she's currently expecting a baby boy while her Scream Queens costars Lea Michele and Billie Lourd recently welcomed sons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the Ryan Murphy horror comedy, which ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2016 on Fox, Roberts played Chanel Oberlin, while Michele and Lourd played Chanel No. 6 and Chanel No. 3, respectively. The show also starred Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, Abigail Breslin and Skyler Samuels.

Roberts said their babies' similar sexes were "not planned." The star added that it's been "really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time."

"It's pure witchcraft. I don't know how else to explain it. It was not planned," she said. "We couldn't have planned it better, honestly. I'm glad they're boys. I would be scared if we all had girls — it would be mini–Scream Queens. I don't think the world's ready for that."

"So I'm grateful that we were all given boys, although who knows, they could be scream queens. We don't know yet," Roberts said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Billie Lourd, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts in Scream Queens FOX Image Collection via Getty

In late August, Roberts announced that she and actor Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together. A source close to Hedlund, 36, told PEOPLE at the time that he and Roberts are "very serious" in their relationship, and "beyond excited to be having a boy."

A source said earlier this month that the dad-to-be "can't wait for his baby boy to arrive."

"He loves that he has something so incredibly exciting to look forward to," the source said. "Emma is doing well. She is getting the nursery ready. She enjoyed celebrating with friends at her baby shower. She and Garrett are both very grateful for all the love."

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Child, a Baby Boy, with Garrett Hedlund

Roberts revealed Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her mom Kelly Cunningham accidentally "spilled the beans" about the star's pregnancy on social media.

"You have to understand about my mom, she doesn't own a computer and she had a flip phone until about three years ago," she continued. "For Mother's Day, I got her an iPhone, because I was like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage.' It was such a lovefest, and it was the worst thing I ever did."

The American Horror Story alum explained that Cunningham got Instagram and initially only had "a couple hundred followers" — but soon that "grew to a couple thousand, which grew to she had no idea what she was dealing with."