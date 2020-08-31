Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Child, a Baby Boy, with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in late March 2019

A new little scream king is on the way for Emma Roberts.

The 29-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, she confirmed on Instagram late Sunday night.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned the three photos of her and Hedlund, 35, as she cradled her baby bump.

Her aunt Julia Roberts commented on the post, writing: "Love you 😘."

In addition, former Scream Queens costar and new mom Lea Michele wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

Roberts and Hedlund were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Since then, the two have been seen out and about both in L.A. and New York City, although they are private about one another on social media. Another public outing came in July 2019 when they were spotted bowling together, complete with their own bowling bags.

This past January, Roberts and the Triple Frontier actor were spotted hugging outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with Hedlund resting against a low wall while she wrapped her arms around him. The two were also seen kissing as they hung out outside the hotel.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March 2019 that Roberts and frequent American Horror Story costar Evan Peters had called off their engagement for the second time after seven years together. The confirmation came after Roberts and Hedlund were first seen together.