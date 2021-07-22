Emma Roberts Was 'So Pregnant' with Baby Rhodes During Her RPDR All Stars Appearance

"I was excited to take Rhodes," Emma Roberts tells PEOPLE of appearing as a guest judge on this week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars while she was "so pregnant" with her first baby

Emma Roberts sashays her way to the judge's table (with a +1) on Thursday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

The new mom, 30, tells PEOPLE she was "so pregnant" with her now 7-month-old son Rhodes, whom she shares with partner Garrett Hedlund, 36, when she filmed her appearance, and she was "excited" to bring him along. "I was such a fan and I was so excited when they asked me to be on it," she raves while discussing her partnership with Grove Collaborative.

"I just couldn't even believe how talented everybody was. It was so fun to see it live," Roberts continues. "And yeah, I was excited to take Rhodes. I was so pregnant so he got to come with me."

This week's maxi challenge features the queens acting out a campy drag version of the Ryan Murphy-verse, complete with characters inspired by Roberts and her costars from American Horror Story and Scream Queens.

Roberts is looking forward to reuniting with her horror family as Lea Michele and Billie Lourd also became first-time parents in the past year and Murphy welcomed his third child. "I feel like we all need to plan a reunion honestly, now that the world's opening up because yeah, we all have babies," she says.

"I mean, Ryan, Lea, Billie and me all have babies that are in the same year, which is crazy," Roberts adds. "If you had told me that while we were filming Scream Queens, I wouldn't have believed you."

The Scream 4 actress has recently been filming her next project in Boston, where she's been enjoying an escape with baby Rhodes.

"It's so nice that I got to bring him with me to Boston," she says. "And it's such a walking city here that I can just wake up in the morning and put him in the stroller and go to a beautiful park, and walk around to see the city and be outside which is so nice, because I felt like when I was in L.A., other than a couple of walks or a hike, there wasn't really a lot of nature to be in."

She and Hedlund welcomed their first child in December, after spending her pregnancy in quarantine. Roberts acknowledges the bittersweet experience of savoring those precious family moments while watching the devastating COVID-19 pandemic unfold around the world.

"Obviously, there are aspects that are scary and daunting, but when I try to look at the positives of it, I've gotten to spend more time with my son than I would've ever gotten to spend because we were just at home," she says. "And so as much as I was feeling heartbroken for the world and really worried about friends and family, to get to focus on just being a mom and being home and not having anywhere to be, that was a really, really special time for me."

"I feel very grateful that I got to have that time with him because so many people do not get the luxury of getting to be home with their newborn baby, and so I try to really sit in the gratitude of that feeling," she adds.