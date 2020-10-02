Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Emma Roberts is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Pregnant Emma Roberts Shows Off Baby Bump as She Wears a Mask, Encourages Others to Do the Same

Emma Roberts has a message to share.

On Thursday, the pregnant American Horror Story actress issued a PSA via her Instagram account, encouraging others to wear face coverings amid the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis.

Sitting on a yellow couch amid various decorative pillows, Roberts, 29, showed off her baby bump under a pretty white dress with a yellow floral pattern. She accessorized with a yellow-and-white checkered face mask and dark sunglasses as she held up a copy of The Lightness by Emily Temple.

"Wear a mask 😷 Read a book 📚," she wrote in the caption, going on to call the novel "one of my favorite picks."

Image zoom Emma Roberts (R) and Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts / Instagram

Roberts confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in late August, sharing three photos of her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund that showed the mom-to-be cradling her baby bump.

"Me ... and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned the post.

Her aunt Julia Roberts commented on the post, writing, "Love you 😘."

In addition, former Scream Queens costar and new mom Lea Michele wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

Following the big reveal, a source close to Hedlund, 36, told PEOPLE that he and Roberts are "very serious" in their relationship, and "beyond excited to be having a boy."

"Garrett thinks Emma is amazing. They will be great parents," the insider added.

Roberts and Hedlund were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.