Emma Roberts Celebrates Son Rhodes' Second Birthday with Rare Photo: 'I Love You Beyond!'

Emma Roberts is celebrating her little boy on his special day.

On Tuesday, the American Horror Story star, 31, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of her son Rhodes turning 2 years old.

"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes. I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️" Roberts wrote alongside a snap of the mother-son duo in a serene-looking living room.

Rhodes, wearing adorable holiday pajamas, stands on the couch looking out the window toward some trees outside, while Roberts relaxes next to him in her frilly green pajama set.

Since his birth, Roberts has been protective of showing her son in photos, making sure to shield Rhodes' face from the camera.

The single mother-of-one shares the toddler with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. After nearly three years of dating, Roberts confirmed her split from the Troy actor, 38, last January.

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 and then shared the baby's first photo and his name in January 2021. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

For her son's first birthday, the We're the Millers actress threw Rhodes a rodeo-themed birthday party.

"Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️," the niece of Julia Roberts captioned last year's post.

Emma Roberts/Instagram

Roberts previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom.

"That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child," she said last July.

"Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like?" Roberts explained at the time.

"For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing," she added.