Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'

Georgia Slater
January 24, 2023
Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son.

Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child.

"I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and she was sleepwalking and we actually ran into each other. We were both so freaked out."

"I hope my son's not a sleepwalker," she continues. "He's 2 and we're lucky he hasn't figured out he can climb out of the crib. He totally is capable but he hasn't, which I thought was very sweet of him."

While Roberts, who shares Rhodes with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, says her son is "happy to stay in the crib" for now, she's preparing for the day he's going to "climb out."

"I just hope he doesn't sleepwalk on top of that," she adds.

The actress says the toddler also knows "how to open doorknobs and turn on and off lights."

"It's like there's a ghost in my house sometimes, doors are open, lights are on, and I'm like what happened?" she says with a laugh.

At the premiere of her upcoming film Maybe I Do earlier this month, Roberts chatted with PEOPLE about balancing being a mom and a demanding job.

"It's really hard," Roberts said about juggling parenting and a career. "I now see why moms are always so tired!"

She went on to note how much she admires moms who do it all on their own. "I just see it from such a different perspective now," Roberts shared. "I see how being a mom is a full-time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

"I'm so lucky my mom helps me a lot," she added. "I would die without my mom."

