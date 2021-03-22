Emma Roberts Shares the Motherhood Advice She Wishes She Knew Before Welcoming Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts is taking motherhood one day at a time.

The actress, 30, and Garrett Hedlund welcomed their first child, son Rhodes Robert, in December, and in a conversation with her Scream Queens costar Jamie Lee Curtis for Violet Grey, the new mom shares what information she wishes she was given before giving birth.

"What do you wish someone had told you about motherhood," asked Curtis, 62.

"It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself," Roberts responded.

Curtis also asked who Roberts most admires, to which the new mom replied, "My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the ground she walks on!"

Roberts told Cosmopolitan for the magazine's December issue that she originally wanted to be married and have children by age 24.

"At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids,' " she said at the time. "And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."