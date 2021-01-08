"Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected," a source tells PEOPLE

Garrett Hedlund Has 'Totally Stepped It Up' for Emma Roberts Since Welcoming Their Son: Source

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are busy navigating life together as new parents.

The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Rhodes, late last month, and a source tells PEOPLE that Hedlund, 36, has "stepped it up" to support the American Horror Story actress, 29, after giving birth to the baby boy.

"Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out," says the source. "Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She's just starting to get back into a more 'normal' routine."

The insider explains that Roberts kept her baby's arrival quiet out of caution during the ongoing pandemic. (She hasn't publicly confirmed the news yet.)

"They kept the baby's arrival to themselves because they're taking the pandemic very seriously. They of course want to share this time in their lives with friends and family, but they wanted to avoid having people stopping by and visiting to be safe," the source says.

A source told PEOPLE last fall that Roberts and Hedlund were "very serious" in their relationship and "beyond excited to be having a boy." Added that insider at the time, "Garrett thinks Emma is amazing. They will be great parents."

Speaking with Cosmopolitan for the magazine's December issue, Roberts discussed turning 30 this February and how she originally envisioned herself married with children by age 24.

"At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids,' " she said at the time. "And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."

Roberts' pregnancy journey wasn't an easy one. She faced issues surrounding her ability to get pregnant after she learned she had undiagnosed endometriosis a few years back. Detailing to Cosmo that she unknowingly had the disorder since she was a teen, Roberts said a doctor told her it was affecting her fertility.

"I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options,' " the Holidate star recalled.

Roberts eventually did freeze her eggs, which she described as "a difficult process," but felt that her fertility struggles were her own fault. "When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned," she said. "It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong."