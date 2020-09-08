Emma Roberts Shows Off Her Baby Bump in One-Piece Bathing Suit After Confirming Pregnancy
The actress revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund last month
Emma Roberts is showing off her baby bump in style.
On Monday, the 29-year-old actress posed poolside and snapped a sunny picture of herself wearing a strapless one-piece bathing suit, with her growing bump on full display.
In the photo, which Roberts shared to her Instagram Story, the Scream Queens star paired the dark-colored floral swimsuit with a pair of red Mulberry cat-eye sunglasses.
Towards the bottom of the image, Roberts also added "Happy Labor Day" in a red script font.
Last month, Roberts revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.
"Me ... and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned the three photos of her and Hedlund, 35, as she cradled her baby bump.
Her aunt Julia Roberts commented on the post, writing: "Love you 😘."
In addition, former Scream Queens costar and new mom Lea Michele wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."
Roberts and Hedlund were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.
This past January, Roberts and the Triple Frontier actor were spotted hugging outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with Hedlund resting against a low wall while she wrapped her arms around him. The two were also seen kissing as they hung out outside the hotel.