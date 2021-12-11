Ahead of his 1st birthday later this month, Emma Roberts shared an adorable photo of herself and son Rhodes Robert snuggling on the couch

Emma Roberts Cuddles Up to Baby Boy Rhodes in Sweet Photo: 'The Best'

Emma Roberts is soaking up every minute of her first year of motherhood.

The American Horror Story actress, 30, cuddled up on the couch with her 11-month-old son Rhodes Robert in a sweet photo she posted Friday to Instagram. "The best," Roberts wrote in the caption.

She and Garrett Hedlund, 37, whom she began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes, their first child, in December 2020 before sharing the baby's first photo and his name in January. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Roberts later opened up to PEOPLE about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom. "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child," she said in July.

"Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like?" Roberts explained. "For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing."

After announcing her pregnancy in August 2020, Roberts became the first pregnant star to pose for the cover of Cosmopolitan. She admitted that she thought she'd already have a baby by then.

"At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids,'" Roberts shared. "And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' "