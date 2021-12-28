The actress shared a series of photos from the festivities, including a funny moment when she got frosting in her hair

Emma Roberts Celebrates Son Rhodes' First Birthday with Rodeo Party: 'Loved Every Second of It'

Emma Roberts is celebrating one year with her baby boy!

On Monday, the We're the Millers actress, 30, posted a series of photos from the rodeo-themed birthday party she threw for son Rhodes Robert's first birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the Instagram shots, Roberts showed off the two cakes she had made for her son's birthday, one of which was shaped like the number one and designed with cowboy decorations.

The second cake, which simply said Rhodes on the side in blue icing, somehow hilariously ended up in Roberts' hair. Still, the new mom was all smiles in one of the photos as she walked around with a small cowboy hat on her head.

"Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emma Roberts Instagram

Left: Credit: Emma Roberts Instagram

Earlier this month, American Horror Story actress cuddled up on the couch with son in a sweet photo she posted to Instagram. "The best," Roberts wrote in the caption.

She and Garrett Hedlund, 37, whom she began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes, their first child, in December 2020 before sharing the baby's first photo and his name in January. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Roberts later opened up to PEOPLE about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom. "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child," she said in July.