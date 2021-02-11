Emma Roberts Celebrates 30th Birthday with a Glimpse Into Mom Life

Emma Roberts rang in her 30th birthday by sharing a glimpse of her life as a new mom!

The American Horror Story star posted a humorous selfie on Instagram Wednesday with a pacifier hanging out of her mouth.

"30 baby," she captioned the black and white photo.

Roberts welcomed her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, boyfriend Garrett Hedlund late last year.

In January, she shared the first photo of her newborn son.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote on her Instagram, alongside of a photo of herself holding her baby boy.

Roberts first announced her pregnancy in August when she posted three photos of herself with Hedlund in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," she captioned the post.

Later that year, Roberts became the first pregnant woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan when she posed for the magazine's December issue.

"At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids,' " she said in her cover story. "And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."

According to the Holidate actress, she faced issues surrounding her ability to get pregnant after learning she had undiagnosed endometriosis a few years back.

"I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options,' " she recalled a doctor telling her.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Hedlund has "stepped it up" to support the new mom in the wake of their child's arrival.