Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face 'Without Asking'

Emma Roberts is calling out her mom for revealing a photo of her son Rhodes' face without permission.

On Thursday, the Scream Queens star, 32, reposted a photo on her Instagram Story that mom Kelly Cunningham shared on Instagram last week of the 2-year-old, noting that her mom posted the snap "without asking."

"When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever 💖," Roberts wrote.

Cunningham later poked fun at her daughter's message on her own page, writing, "The battle continues!!🤣🤣 I love you Q!! Touche'♥️."

This isn't the first time Cunningham has revealed something about Roberts on social media. In 2020, the actress shared that her mom accidentally "spilled the beans" about her pregnancy.

Kelly Cunningham/Instagram

"I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination," Roberts told Jimmy Kimmel. "She spilled the beans."

Roberts said her mom began direct messaging fans on Instagram and accidentally confirmed the actress was pregnant. "It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn't get to her, I couldn't call her or attack her," Roberts said. "I could just iMessage with her and DMed her and ask her to please stop."

"She was like, 'Thank you so much for the well wishes, we are so excited,' " the actress recalled of her mom's messages to some of her fans. "My friends were sending me screengrabs, it was like unbelievable. And then when I said to her, 'Mom you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it.' And I said, 'No I didn't, that was a tabloid.' She was like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"

The American Horror Story star, who shares son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund, typically keeps her son out of the spotlight, only sharing photos of him on social media where his face isn't visible.

Earlier this week, Roberts posted an adorable snap of her and Rhodes spending the day at a park.

In the picture, she and Rhodes play underneath a playground structure as the proud mom beams at the camera and the toddler focuses on a new discovery.

"Park day with my angel boy ❤️," she captioned the image.

Roberts, who welcomed Rhodes in December 2020, recently opened up about juggling work and a toddler.

"It's really hard," Roberts told PEOPLE last month at the premiere of her film Maybe I Do. "I now see why moms are always so tired!"

She went on to note how much she admires moms who do it all on their own. "I just see it from such a different perspective now," Roberts said. "I see how being a mom is a full-time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."