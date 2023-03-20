Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet, Unseen Throwback Moments Between Bruce Willis and His Daughters

The celebration of the actor comes a month after his family revealed the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 03:10 PM
Emma Heming Willis Shares Unseen Throwback Moments of Bruce Willis with Daughters: Watch
Bruce Willis with his daughters. Photo: Emma Heming Willis/instagram

Emma Heming Willis is celebrating Bruce Willis as a dad.

The Die Hard actor's wife — mom of his two youngest daughters, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10 — shared some sweet, never-before-seen moments Willis has shared with his girls in a special video montage celebrating his 68th birthday.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always," Heming Willis, 44, wrote in the caption of her tribute, which shows the action star — who was recently revealed to have been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis — playing with both of his girls, as well as sharing moments with his wife and blended family with Demi Moore and his older three daughters — Tallulah Willis, 29, Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer Willis, 34.

"Happy Birthday my sweet 💌 My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too 💞."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When the family revealed Willis' FTD diagnosis last month, they said in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.

In honor of Willis' 68th birthday Sunday, ex-wife Demi Moore posted a home video to Instagram featuring the family singing a hearty rendition of "Happy Birthday" and offering up a dessert with candles.

Willis appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Related Articles
Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day'
Bruce Willis Photocall In Berlin
Demi Moore Shares Video of Family Singing to Bruce Willis for His 68th Birthday: 'Love You'
Emma Hemming Posts Video of Bruce on His Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Home Movies of Husband Bruce for His Birthday: 'He Is Pure Love'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares She's Feeling 'Sadness, Grief' on Bruce Willis' Birthday
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' Relationship: A Look Back
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
Emma Heming Willis Attends First FTD Charity Event Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis Attends First FTD Fundraiser Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis: 'Join the Cause'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Advocating for Husband Bruce Willis After Dementia Diagnosis: 'I Didn't Come to Play'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Is Working with Dementia Specialist After Husband Bruce Willis' FTD Diagnosis
emma heming and bruce willis
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' 'Quality of Life' Is Most Important After Dementia Diagnosis
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
Rumer Willis, scout willis, Tallulah willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Has Baby Bump Cradled by Sisters Scout and Tallulah: '4 Best Friends'
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis Demi Moore
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming and Ex-Wife Demi Moore Wish Him a Happy Birthday: 'Our Blended Families'
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family 'Closer Than Ever' amid FTD Diagnosis: They're Making 'Positive Memories' (Source)