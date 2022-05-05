The couple celebrated their older daughter Mabel's 10th birthday last month

Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Throwback of Bruce Willis and Their Daughter for Her 8th Birthday

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' younger daughter is 8!

In a sweet clip shared on Instagram Wednesday, Emma, 43, celebrated the milestone with a throwback video of Bruce and their daughter Evelyn Penn, back when she was a baby.

In the clip, Evelyn sits on her dad's shoulders while the Die Hard actor rocks back and forth.

"The baby of our family is turning 8 tomorrow and I can't believe it," Emma wrote in the caption. "You know what I'm gonna say…. it goes by so fast! 🫣💨💕 #evelynpenn"

Emma also posted adorable pictures of Evelyn and the family on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the special day.

"Our Cinco de Mayo baby is turning 8 tomorrow," the proud mom wrote in one slide.

In another, the actress shares a picture of herself and Evelyn hugging. "I love her so," she wrote. In the next, Bruce is the one giving Evelyn a sweet hug. "She's a gift," the mom of two wrote.

Lastly, in a photo with the couple and both their daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, she wrote, "We love you so much Evelyn."

Bruce Willis throwback with daughter Credit: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Last month, the couple celebrated Mabel's 10th birthday with more heartwarming tributes.

Among the many posts, Emma posted an old video of Mabel expressing her dream to be a "shark" on ABC's Shark Tank when she grows up.

The proud mom also shared two photos of her and Bruce posing with their little girl.

"That's right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching for the stars and remember to live it up! Happy 10th birthday to you Mabel Ray," she captioned the post.

Mabel and Evelyn's birthday tributes come after Emma expressed her thanks to family, friends and fans for sharing support after announcing Bruce has been diagnosed with aphasia and is retiring from acting.

"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," Emma wrote in a post on her Instagram Story at the time. "I'm grateful."