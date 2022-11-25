Emma Heming Willis Shares Glimpse of Daughter Preparing for Family's 'Thanksgiving Games'

Emma Heming Willis shares daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, with Bruce Willis

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 25, 2022 04:05 PM
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Photo: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Emma Heming Willis is grateful for Thanksgiving with her family.

On Thursday, the mom of two, 44, shared a glimpse at her holiday with husband Bruce Willis and their daughters, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, 10, on her Instagram Story.

One of their daughters appeared in a Michael Myers-style Halloween mask, standing over a coffee table where a game called "Kids on Stage" is spread out. She looks effortlessly cool in a cropped Rolling Stones t-shirt and jeans.

Willis also shares daughters Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce Willis Family
Emma Heming Willis Instagram

Last month, the Die Hard actor's wife shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones."

"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it. In fact it was magic ☀️🥰," Emma, 44, captioned the post.

In the clip, Willis, 67, is seen spending time with his young daughters as he makes them both laugh with his dance moves and gives them piggyback rides.

The video also features Willis spending downtime on the couch with his kids as they watch Stranger Things, as well as the family taking a sweet nature walk through the forest in their backyard.

Bruce Willis Family
Emma Heming Willis Instagram

In August, on National Grief Awareness Day, Emma then posted a video on Instagram of what the family had been up to this past summer since the news of Willis' diagnosis broke.

"This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she began the caption.

Continuing, she wrote: "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞."

