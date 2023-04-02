Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis' daughter is another year older.

Marking Mabel Ray's 11th birthday on Saturday, Emma, 44, shared a slideshow of sweet family photos and videos with Bruce, 68, and the birthday girl, set to "Pictures of You" by The Cure.

"Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray!" wrote Emma in the caption. "Your energy is infectious. You can light a whole room with your smile and warmth. How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness. Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup."

She and Bruce tied the knot in 2009, and they share daughters Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn Penn. Meanwhile, Bruce and ex-wife Demi Moore are parents to daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

Bruce previously celebrated his 68th birthday last month with all of his daughters, as well as Emma and Moore, 60. "It was a good day," wrote Emma with a family photo.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet," she wrote in another tribute to her husband.

"My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it," added Emma. "Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

Emma announced on Instagram in February that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), nearly a year after his family initially shared in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his acting career.

"Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," wrote Emma. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."