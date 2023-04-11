Emma Heming Willis Shares Bruce-Like Advice from Daughter That Motivated Her to 'Get Outside'

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about a common mistake caretakers get and how her 8-year-old brought it to her attention

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on April 11, 2023 03:59 PM
Emma Heming Willis Shares Bruce-Like Advice From Daughter Evelyn That Motivated Her to 'Get Outside'
Emma Heming Willis. Photo: Emma Heming Willis/instagram

Emma Heming Willis made some time for herself this weekend.

Heeding advice from her 8-year-old daughter Evelyn Penn, Heming Willis, 44, spent some time outdoors and reflected on the experience in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Setting scenes from her solo outing to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," the mom of two wrote, "Hi! I'm actually the problem 👋🏽."

"Bruce and his masterful mic-drop-one-liners. He would say, 'he just can't get out of his own way.' I never really understood what it meant until it hit me in the face the other day," she wrote of a saying husband Bruce Willis often references.

"It's me. I can't get out of my own way. I plan, organize, look after everyone and I still rarely make time for me," she continued. "The kicker came from Evelyn a few days ago when she said, 'Mom, you need to get out and touch the grass.' Spoken like her father's child."

Heming Willis continued, "I knew what she meant. I'm wound so tight that she sees it, they all feel it. How is that serving anyone? Today I made time to do something I used to love doing—a 30 min hike and it made all difference."

"They are giving me the permission, almost begging me to make time for myself and I need to shhhh, listen and just go 💙."

https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

The Die Hard actor's family got together to celebrate Easter over the weekend, as seen on Heming Willis' Instagram Stories.

The couple's daughters, Evelyn and Mabel Ray, 11, were seen gearing up for a big backyard Easter egg hunt, along with Demi Moore and daughters Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, who were seemingly at the gathering.

"We're in it to win it!" Heming Willis wrote on a video as she showed all the Easter egg hunt participants ready to start the activity.

"Go! Go! Go!" she added on the following slide as everybody took off to find the hidden eggs.

