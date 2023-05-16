Emma Heming Willis Shares Mother's Day Celebration Photo with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis: 'Extra Special Day'

The Willis family had a lot to celebrate on Mother's Day — and they all did it together.

On Sunday, Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a photo of their family's Mother's Day celebration and Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis were all there.

"Happy mother's day from our family to yours," Emma wrote on her Instagram Story, where she posted photos from their gathering, including cards and flowers for Demi, Bruce's mother Marlene, and Rumer, who was celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom. Rumer, 34, and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first baby together, daughter Louetta Isley, on April 18.

"What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother's Day," Emma wrote, adding, "And we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion. We love you so very much Louetta 💓 #happymothersday."

Rumer also celebrated her own mom, Demi, this past Mother's Day. The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress posted a tribute to Demi on Instagram, along with intimate photos of the pair together, from when she was a baby to when Demi helped her through the birth of her own baby. "To be able to celebrate this day with you is beyond words, the privilege to walk in this path of motherhood with you by my side to support and guide me is something I have only dreamed of," she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for holding the most beautiful space for me as I made the transition from maiden to mother," she wrote. "Thank you for helping me walk through and rise to the occasion to have the birth I dreamed of."

"What a gift to finally truly understand the depth of love that you have for me and my sisters because of my own endless well of love I have for my daughter. I love you mom," she concluded. "I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I have never been so happy in my whole life. I have dreamed of this day since before I was born."

Rumer expanded on those feelings in a separate post on Instagram, where she shared intimate photos of her birth and her "most precious girl Lou." "I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life," she wrote to her daughter. "You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always."

Rumer was also supported by her siblings Scout and Tallulah while she was in labor, and she shared a note of gratitude for them too. "To my sisters, my best friends, my partners in crime," she wrote. "To have you there to share in the moment that I was able to bring my girl into the world is a moment I will never forget. You have watched and supported me on the journey and know what it meant to bring another precious girl into our lineage."