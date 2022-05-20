Emma Heming Willis Says Lack of Self-Care as a Mom Had 'Taken a Toll on My Mental Health'

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the challenges of finding time for self-care as a mom.

In a new interview with The Bump, the 43-year-old gets candid about the "struggle" of making time for herself as she is constantly putting her "family's needs above my own." Emma and husband Bruce Willis, 67, share daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she explains. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

"Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me," she continues. "I don't mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise."

"I think it's important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there," she adds.

Bruce Willis and Emma Wills Credit: Emma Wills/Instagram

Emma also opens up about the importance of family, sharing that she knows "time is precious" and that her family values "spending time with each other."

"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," she says of her two daughters. "For us as a family it's always been about making memories."

Bruce, who wed Emma in 2009, is also dad to daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 with ex Demi Moore.

In March, the Willis family revealed on social media that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.