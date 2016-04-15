Heming Willis has two daughters, Mabel, 4, and Evelyn, 23 months, with the actor

With two little ones — Mabel, 4, and Evelyn, 23 months — Emma Heming Willis and husband Bruce Willis have their hands full.

“We’re very busy around here,” Heming Willis tells PEOPLE.

And when it comes to raising their two girls and managing the couple’s work schedules, she says, it’s “definitely a balancing act.”

“I have a blog so I work from home. There’s other stuff that I’m doing, but I try and base everything from our house,” Heming Willis, 37, explains. “My husband’s the same. When he’s not working, we’re home.”

“We’re basically a stay-at-home family with the exception that we have to go into the city sometimes and do meetings and this, that and the other,” adds the Room to Grow ambassador, whose husband recently wrapped a run on Broadway in Misery. “So it’s a juggling act for the most part, but you just do it. You just make it work.”

And Heming Willis says their daughter Mabel’s most recent milestone has helped the Willis household out.

“She’s 4, so I just feel like we’ve come out of the twos and threes, which were lots of tantrums and what not,” explains Heming Willis. “She’s, I wouldn’t say starting to mellow out, but she definitely can express herself more so it definitely eases things up I think around here.”

Meanwhile, Evelyn is “starting to use the potty.”

“That’s a big thing for us at the moment,” the model-designer says. “I’m excited at the idea of moving away from diapers at some point.”

As for the best part about mommyhood for Heming Willis?

“There’s so many great things about motherhood,” she says. “It’s just taught me so much. It’s taught me so much about myself and just seeing that I have so much more patience than I actually ever could imagine.”

She continues: “You get to be a kid again, which is fun. We took the kids to Disney World just at the start of spring break — and my husband and I had just as much fun as the kids.”

Heming Willis admits her and her movie star husband are just “having a ball” with their baby girls.

“It’s a pleasure, but it’s hard as well,” she says. “But for the most part, more pleasure than pain definitely.”