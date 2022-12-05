Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree in Sweet Photos

Emma Heming Willis shares daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, with Bruce Willis

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 12:53 PM
emma heming and bruce willis
Photo: Emma Heming/instagram, Theo Wargo/Getty, Emma Heming/instagram

The Willis family is getting into the holiday spirit.

Over the weekend, Emma Heming Willis shared a series of photos of her and Bruce Willis' daughters, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, 10, helping to decorate their Christmas tree at home.

Both Evelyn and Mabel take turns adding ornaments to the tree, using a step ladder to reach the higher branches. The beautifully decorated tree is situated next to a staircase with a garland-wrapped railing.

Another photo shows Evelyn sitting on the ground while reading a book to an Elf on the Shelf figure resting in a Christmas stocking.

"Bedtime story to an elf who is very tired today," Emma wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Emma Heming/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Emma Heming/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Emma Heming/instagram

Along with Mabel and Evelyn, Willis also shares daughters Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Last month, Emma shared a glimpse at her Thanksgiving with her husband and their daughters.

Evelyn appeared in a Michael Myers-style Halloween mask, standing over a coffee table where a game called "Kids on Stage" was spread out. She looked effortlessly cool in a cropped Rolling Stones t-shirt and jeans.

https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Back in March, the Sixth Sense star revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia and has resultantly decided to step away from acting.

In August, on National Grief Awareness Day, Emma then posted a video on Instagram of what the family had been up to this past summer since the news of Willis' diagnosis broke.

"This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she began the caption.

Continuing, she wrote: "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Glimpse of Daughter Preparing for Family's 'Thanksgiving Games'
Bruce Willis Family
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Demi Moore Emma Heming
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Wishes Demi Moore a Happy 60th Birthday: 'We Love You Inside and Out'
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Emma Heming Willis Says Grief 'Can Be Paralyzing' in Support of National Grief Awareness Day
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis and Daughter Share Sweet Morning Snuggle Moment in Photo from Wife Emma
Daniel Humm Demi Moore
Demi Moore, Daniel Humm Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'She's in a Good Place,' Source Says
Emma Heming Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore
Emma Heming Willis Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bruce Willis is looking healthier than ever as we spot him having breakfast and running a few errands throughout Santa Monica with a friend. Pictured: Bruce Willis BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgVCq2xretW/ emmahemingwillis Verified Bringing that weekend in strong! 💃🏽🪩🕺 #TGIF #happyfriday 6h
Bruce Willis and Daughter Mabel, 10, Show Off Their Dance Moves in Fun Video
Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica with His Daughter’s Boyfriend: 'Their Talent Is Speaking for Itself'
Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica as Derek Richard Thomas Plays Guitar: 'Jam Session'
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis and His Daughter Evelyn Howl Along with Their Dog in Adorable Video
Mabel Willis birthday
Emma Heming Willis Shares Photo of Bruce Willis and Their Daughter Mabel for Her 10th Birthday
Bruce Willis and Emma Wills
Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming Are 'Proud Parents' as They Take Daughters on First Ski Trip
Bruce Willis throwback with daughter
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Throwback of Bruce Willis and Their Daughter for Her 8th Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Bruce with Fun Throwback Video: 'My North Star'