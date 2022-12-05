Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree in Sweet Photos

The Willis family is getting into the holiday spirit.

Over the weekend, Emma Heming Willis shared a series of photos of her and Bruce Willis' daughters, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, 10, helping to decorate their Christmas tree at home.

Both Evelyn and Mabel take turns adding ornaments to the tree, using a step ladder to reach the higher branches. The beautifully decorated tree is situated next to a staircase with a garland-wrapped railing.

Another photo shows Evelyn sitting on the ground while reading a book to an Elf on the Shelf figure resting in a Christmas stocking.

"Bedtime story to an elf who is very tired today," Emma wrote.

Along with Mabel and Evelyn, Willis also shares daughters Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Last month, Emma shared a glimpse at her Thanksgiving with her husband and their daughters.

Evelyn appeared in a Michael Myers-style Halloween mask, standing over a coffee table where a game called "Kids on Stage" was spread out. She looked effortlessly cool in a cropped Rolling Stones t-shirt and jeans.

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Back in March, the Sixth Sense star revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia and has resultantly decided to step away from acting.

In August, on National Grief Awareness Day, Emma then posted a video on Instagram of what the family had been up to this past summer since the news of Willis' diagnosis broke.

"This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she began the caption.

Continuing, she wrote: "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞."