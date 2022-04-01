"That's right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching for the stars and remember to live it up! Happy 10th birthday to you Mabel Ray," the mother of two wrote

Emma Heming Willis Shares Photo of Bruce Willis and Their Daughter Mabel for Her 10th Birthday

Emma Heming Willis is celebrating a big milestone for her and Bruce Willis' daughter.

On Friday, the 43-year-old actress shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram for her daughter Mabel's 10th birthday. She included an old video of Mabel expressing her dream to be a "shark" on ABC's Shark Tank when she grows up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The proud mom also shared two photos of her and Bruce posing with their little girl. In the sweet snap, Bruce, 67, held Mabel in his arms as he lovingly placed his face against her cheek.

"That's right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching for the stars and remember to live it up! Happy 10th birthday to you Mabel Ray 🥳" Emma captioned the post.

She continued, "You are all heart and soul. Thank you for choosing us because you are so loved and respected ❤️ #birthdaygirl #sharktankboss."

Mabel Willis birthday Credit: Belathée Photography

Mabel's birthday tribute comes shortly after Emma expressed her thanks to family, friends and fans for sharing support after announcing Bruce has been diagnosed with aphasia and is retiring from acting.

"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," Emma wrote in a post on her Instagram Story Thursday evening. "I'm grateful."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," concluded the model, who also shares daughter Evelyn, 7, with Bruce.

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis Has Aphasia and Is 'Stepping Away' from Acting, Family Reveals

The Die Hard star's family shared the news of his aphasia diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a photo of the actor on their Instagram feeds, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

They went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from Emma, Mabel and Evelyn, plus Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

The group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."