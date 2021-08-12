Emma Bunton Shares Rare Photo of 'Beautiful' Son Beau for 14th Birthday: 'You Are Truly Special'

Emma Bunton is celebrating her "beautiful" birthday boy.

Bunton, aka Baby Spice of the Spice Girls, posted a rare photo of son Beau on Instagram for his 14th birthday on Tuesday, sharing what she loves about him in a special tribute.

"This beautiful soul, my first born is 14 years old today," she wrote in the caption. "To know him is to love him! You are truly special @beaubuntonjones. Thank you for being the centre of our world. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The star, 45, shares Beau and son Tate, who turned 10 in May, with husband Jade Jones, her longtime partner whom she revealed in July she tied the knot with after being together for 21 years.

Sharing a photo of the intimate moment from their nuptials — where she's seen wearing a short white dress and a flower crown while Jones, 42, wore a tan, Gucci blazer and navy T-shirt paired with a brown hat — Bunton simply wrote in her caption: "Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The couple received dozens of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike, including most of her Spice Girls bandmates.

"Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈 love u both so much!! X," wrote fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

"Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations 🥂love you all sooooooo much 💗," commented Mel C, while Mel B wrote, "Yipppeee."

The couple has been together for 21 years and got engaged in 2011, the same year they welcomed Tate. Jones and Bunton started dating in 1999.