Emily VanCamp treated her followers to a rare glimpse of baby Iris, 2 months, being carried by husband and Revenge costar Josh Bowman for the couple's 10th anniversary

Emily VanCamp Shares Photo of Husband Josh Bowman with Their Daughter Iris: 'We Are So Lucky'

Emily VanCamp is sharing a sweet family moment with her husband and their newborn daughter!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actress, 35, posted an image of her husband, Josh Bowman, holding their 2-month-old daughter Iris in a carrier to her Instagram on Wednesday.

The photo saw Bowman, 33, walking on the grass in a serene setting backed by trees.

"Happy 10 years my love! Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives everyday. We are so lucky ❤️," VanCamp wrote in the caption.

The pair began dating in late 2011, after meeting on the ABC set of their TV show Revenge.

They went on to get married in 2018, and welcomed daughter Iris in late August.

VanCamp made the birth announcement via Instagram, sharing a gallery of sweet black-and-white photos including one showing Iris' baby hand gripping her finger.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐 Our hearts are full 💗," she wrote in the caption.

In April, VanCamp spoke to PEOPLE about being grateful for getting breaks in her busy work schedule during lockdown to allow for extra bonding time with Bowman.

"I was coming off of doing two jobs at the same time — I was doing The Falcon and Winter Soldier and The Resident, sort of burning the candle at both ends," she noted.

"So the beginning [of lockdown] was very welcome. I was like, 'Okay, I actually get to just sleep for a bit,' which was amazing. Just being able to enjoy the quiet, enjoy my husband and my dog, enjoy being home, things that I hadn't had for a really long time. I did not take that for granted at all. I loved every second of it."

She also reflected on their time together as a couple, and how "lucky" they were to get through the brunt of the pandemic together.