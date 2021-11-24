Emily Skye Thought EMT Told Her Partner to Push Baby Boy's Head Back in During 'Extreme' Home Birth

"It was the most extreme thing that I've ever been through," Emily Skye says of her home birth on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast, Me Becoming Mom

Emily Skye is looking back on one of the "most extreme" moments in her life — the home birth of her son Izaac.

In a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, the 36-year-old fitness influencer recalls the unexpected home birth of her son and her partner's phone call with the EMT.

"He called the ambulance and was on the phone with the EMT officer. She had said, 'Can you see anything? Check if you can see his head?' And I'm thinking, his head's half out," Skye tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "He's on the phone, checking and he's like, 'Yeah, I can see his head, it's coming out.' "

Skye continues, "And she says, something to the effect of put your hand there, and I thought that she had said to push his head back in. So I'm screaming saying, 'You can't push him back in he's coming out!' "

Skye recalls at the time she was "getting these intense contractions that you can't control" and she "didn't have to push because my body was just doing it anyway."

"I can't stop this from happening," she remembers thinking. "So [the officer] was trying to make sure, later I found out, to stop his head from coming out too fast where it could be dangerous, he could hurt his neck or coming out onto the floor."

"But I was thinking that he's trying to push his head back in, what the hell? It was the most extreme thing that I've ever been through," she says.

In addition to 17-month-old Izaac, Skye is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Mia.

