Fitness Influencer Emily Skye Recalls Praising and Thanking Her 'Saggy' Belly After Child Birth

Emily Skye is feeling grateful for her body.

In a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, the 36-year-old fitness influencer shares that it was important to her to praise her changing body after giving birth to her son Izaac,

"When I went to the hospital and I got stitched up and got checked out and everything, you gotta have your first shower which is quite messy," she begins telling host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

"And I remember, looking at myself in the mirror. You still look pregnant but things are saggy, your tummy is saggy and it's all hanging, and I remember looking in the mirror and I smiled and I looked at myself and said, 'You're amazing' to my body. 'You're incredible, thank you. Thank you for doing this. You're beautiful,' " she recalls.

"If I ever feel any hateful feelings towards you again I've gotta snap myself out of it because it's amazing what I went through," she shares. "I got into the shower and I got my hands on my tummy and I was just like, 'Thank you body.' I felt like I could do anything, I really felt powerful and I've never had hateful feelings toward my body again."

Skye adds, "That's why I focus on how my body keeps me alive, what it's done for me, what it's done for my babies."

"If I start feeling myself slipping into those negative feelings — comparing myself to other people, people who have had babies and two weeks later they're like back in shape and look amazing — I stop myself from doing it and remind myself what my body does and it really does help me get through everything and just be grateful for it," Skye says.

Elsewhere in the episode, the influencer discusses the unexpected home birth of her son in June 2020. Skye is mom to 17-month-old Izaac and 3-year-old daughter Mia.

"There was so much water and blood everywhere. It was full-on," she says of the birth. "And [my daughter] Mia's screaming, 'cause she's thinking, 'What's going on with Mommy?' "

Asked if she was feeling panicked or nervous at that moment, Skye says, "I didn't really have time to be anything but get what needs to be done, done."

