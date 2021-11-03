Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why She Felt 'Relieved' to Have a Son After 'Initially' Wanting Daughter

"I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later," says Emily Ratajkowski, who welcomed baby boy Sly in March

Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about the differences between raising a son and a daughter.

The supermodel, 30, welcomed her first child, baby boy Sylvester Apollo, now 7 months old, in March with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In a new conversation with Elle, Ratajkowski says she felt "so relieved" to find out she was expecting a son, even though she was hoping for a daughter at first.

"I wanted a daughter initially, but when I found out I was having a son, I was so relieved. Because I think that it would bring up — I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later — being sexualized way before puberty and being aware of it," the My Body author explains. "I have a memory: I did a sexy move down the wall of my parents' kitchen. I was probably in first grade and my parents were like, 'Where did you learn that?' I was like, 'I fricking learned it. That's what women do.' "

Ratajkowski also gets candid about her birthing experience, saying she trusted her body in the moment.

"... I hate the idea that you become a mother and everything changes. It's something I talk about in the book: You go from child to sex object to mother. But it was one of the most powerful physical experiences," she says. "Being in a room and trusting my body — even though there are people around me who say that they know it better than me or that they have a right to it in some way — was hugely impactful."

"It wasn't until I was rereading the whole book that I realized that at the beginning, there's an essay about not being able to say no. And then in the hospital, I say no, my body responds to me saying no, and I give birth to my son," Ratajkowski continues about her book.

"Writing these essays allowed me to get to a place to be in that room and be connected enough to my body to be able to say, 'No, we are not going to use the vacuum.' Then my body's like, 'She just said no. We're going to deliver this baby,' " she says.

When she revealed her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue back in October 2020, Ratajkowski explained why she didn't want to reveal her baby's sex at the time.

Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski | Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," wrote Ratajkowski.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."