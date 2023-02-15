Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day

Emily Ratajkowski's son is one adorable toddler!

On Tuesday, the model and actress shared a seriously sweet snapshot of her baby boy Sylvester Apollo Bear, who turns 2 next month, wearing a red-and-white heart-print sweatshirt, joggers and Nike Jordan sneakers.

"❤️SLY ❤️," Ratajkowski, 31, captioned the photo, which was shared on Valentine's Day and showed Sylvester, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, smiling and looking directly at the camera.

The Gone Girl star closed the Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show in New York Monday, and little Sly has already been getting a glimpse into the fashion world, thanks to his supermodel mom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily Ratajkowki's son Sylvester. Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

Last month, the little boy accompanied Ratajkowski on a Versace shoot after she was revealed as the face of the fashion brand's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

Sylvester even got to meet fashion icon Donatella Versace on the campaign shoot.

In a photo shared to Ratajkowski's Instagram Story, Versace, 67, could be seen holding Sly, who sported a tie-dye shirt and pink Crocs.

"Sly and his auntie @donatella_versace 💫💜," Ratajkowski wrote on the picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source

The star split from Uncut Gems producer Bear-McClard in July 2022 after four years of marriage, with a source telling PEOPLE it was her decision to end their relationship.

"She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider shared at the time of Ratajkowski, who has recently been spending time with comedian Eric Andre.

The model opened up about her breakup from Bear-McClard in Harper's Bazaar's November 2022 Home issue, saying that she's experienced "all of the emotions" since the split.

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she told the outlet. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different."

Ratajkowski added, "The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."