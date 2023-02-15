Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day

The model and actress's little boy turns 2 next month

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 15, 2023 09:50 AM
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski and son Sylvester. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's son is one adorable toddler!

On Tuesday, the model and actress shared a seriously sweet snapshot of her baby boy Sylvester Apollo Bear, who turns 2 next month, wearing a red-and-white heart-print sweatshirt, joggers and Nike Jordan sneakers.

"❤️SLY ❤️," Ratajkowski, 31, captioned the photo, which was shared on Valentine's Day and showed Sylvester, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, smiling and looking directly at the camera.

The Gone Girl star closed the Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show in New York Monday, and little Sly has already been getting a glimpse into the fashion world, thanks to his supermodel mom.

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowki's son Sylvester. Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

Last month, the little boy accompanied Ratajkowski on a Versace shoot after she was revealed as the face of the fashion brand's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

Sylvester even got to meet fashion icon Donatella Versace on the campaign shoot.

In a photo shared to Ratajkowski's Instagram Story, Versace, 67, could be seen holding Sly, who sported a tie-dye shirt and pink Crocs.

"Sly and his auntie @donatella_versace 💫💜," Ratajkowski wrote on the picture.

The star split from Uncut Gems producer Bear-McClard in July 2022 after four years of marriage, with a source telling PEOPLE it was her decision to end their relationship.

"She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider shared at the time of Ratajkowski, who has recently been spending time with comedian Eric Andre.

The model opened up about her breakup from Bear-McClard in Harper's Bazaar's November 2022 Home issue, saying that she's experienced "all of the emotions" since the split.

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she told the outlet. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different."

Ratajkowski added, "The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."

