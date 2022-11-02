Emily Ratajkowski's Son Wears Red Cape for Halloween — as Their Dog Dresses Like the Big Bad Wolf

Emily Ratajkowski also spent time at the classic New York City Halloween parade with son Sylvester, 19 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 2, 2022 09:06 PM
Emily Ratajkowski Halloween
Photo: Emily Ratajkowski/instagram; getty

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a classic Halloween event in New York City with her little boy.

On Monday, the model was spotted with son Sylvester, 19 months, checking out the city's Halloween parade.

Ratajkowski was dressed sleek in a black turtleneck, a black leather skirt and black knee-high boots for the occasion. She held the toddler, whom she calls Sly, as he wore a heart-print sweater with a red cape.

Later, she shared a photo to her Instagram Story where Sly posed next to the family's dog, who wore a shirt and a white bonnet much like the Big Bad Wolf from Little Red Riding Hood.

The actress, 31, shares Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married for four years before she filed for divorce in September.

In a cover story for Harper's Bazaar's November issue, Ratajkowski opened up about how motherhood has caused a major shift in her life.

"I've never had such clear priorities in my life," said the model. "Number one is Sly, and that's that."

The My Body author explained that in her new role as a mom, she's had to "re-evaluate" what's important.

"It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?" she added.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Last year, Ratajkowski talked about how babies "have this genderless quality to them," noting she realizes that people treat Sly differently when they learn he's a boy. She explained to Interview, "As soon as people know that he's a boy, the way that they interact with him is different than they would have with a baby girl."

"Sometimes I feel frustrated by that because I think there's even a tendency to throw a little boy in the air, be a little bit rougher with them than you would a little girl," she added.

Ratajkowski said she's taking in such moments and using them to help inform her own actions with Sly.

"That stuff already bothers me because I can see where it's leading," she said. "I don't have the answers, but the second that I knew I was having a son it came to mind. The best I can do is teach him compassion, and about these power dynamics that men don't have to inspect in the way that women do, and make him aware of them and make him care about them."

