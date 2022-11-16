All About Emily Ratajkowski's Son, Sylvester Apollo Bear

Emily Ratajkowski is the mom of one.

The model welcomed her firstborn, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on March 8, 2021, alongside her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski first announced she was expecting in an essay for Vogue in October 2020. At the time, she explained why she didn't want to reveal her baby's sex when people asked.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " the Gone Girl actress wrote. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

Since the birth of Sylvester, Ratajkowski hasn't shied away from posting sweet photos on social media as well as opening up about her maternity experience and life postpartum.

Between Sylvester's nickname and what the model has shared about giving birth, here's everything to know about Ratajkowski's only child.

His dad is Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski shares her firstborn baby with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she was married to from February 2018 to July 2022. Bear-McClard is an actor and producer known for his work in 2019's Uncut Gems and 2017's Good Time.

Due to Bear-McClard's involvement in the entertainment industry, he and Ratajkowski ran in the same circle of friends prior to romantically linking in 2018. After dating for only a few weeks, the model and producer tied the knot in a surprise ceremony that year.

In July 2022, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split. In September 2022, the couple filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

His nickname is 'Sly'

Emily Ratajkowski/instagram

When Ratajkowski announced the birth of her firstborn, she revealed the nickname she will call him. "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21," she captioned her Instagram post.

He was birthed naturally

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

During a conversation with Elle, Ratajkowski got candid about her birthing experience, saying she trusted her body in the moment. She referenced an excerpt from My Body, her published book of personal essays, saying, "It wasn't until I was rereading the whole book that I realized that at the beginning, there's an essay about not being able to say no. And then in the hospital, I say no, my body responds to me saying no, and I give birth to my son," she continues.

"Writing these essays allowed me to get to a place to be in that room and be connected enough to my body to be able to say, 'No, we are not going to use the vacuum.' Then my body's like, 'She just said no. We're going to deliver this baby,'" she added.

His birth was 'the most surreal' morning of Emily's life

Emily Ratajkowski. Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

When Sly was born on March 8, the new mom said on Instagram that it was "the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life." She paired the heartfelt message with a photo of herself holding her newborn.

Following the birth of her newborn, Ratajkowski shared a personal glimpse of her baby's arrival into the world, including a montage of raw photos "between pushes."

He makes several appearances on Emily's Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski. emily ratajkowski/instagram

Following Sly's birth, Ratajkowski posted numerous photos of her newborn, albeit with his face blocked from the camera. It wasn't until six months postpartum that she showed off the little face of her "angel" in her Instagram Story.

The cute snap featured the baby boy sporting a blue and orange knit sweater with his name on it, as well as an oversized red cap and orange socks. In the following slide, Ratajkowski and her little boy were pictured out to lunch together as Sly tried on a pink fuzzy hat.