Emily Ratajkowski Shares Raw Photos from Labor 'Between Pushes,' Holding Newborn Sly for First Time

Emily Ratajkowski is offering a personal glimpse of her baby's arrival into the world.

The 29-year-old model/actress and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first baby, Sylvester Apollo, on March 8, which she called "the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski shared a collage of emotional snapshots from the delivery room, capturing the joy of holding her newborn for the first time.

"In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!" the new mom captioned the post.

In the comment section, several of the star's famous followers congratulated her and showed support, including fellow mom Gigi Hadid, who wrote, "Yess mammaaaaa🏆🏆🏆." Kaia Gerber added, "Beautiful mama ❤️ welcome baby Sly."

When she revealed her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue back in October, Ratajkowski explained why she didn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," wrote Ratajkowski at the time.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."