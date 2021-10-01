Emily Ratajkowski Shares First Photo of 6-Month-Old Son Sly's Face — See the Cute Snap!

Emily Ratajkowski is showing her little boy to the world!

On Friday, the model, 30, posted an adorable photo of her 6-month-old son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo to her Instagram Story, publicly revealing his face on social media for the first time.

In the cute snap, the infant sits propped up on a chair with a surprised look on his face. The baby boy sports a blue and orange knit sweater with his name on it, as well as an oversized red cap and orange socks.

The new mom lovingly added a sticker to the slide reading, "You're an angel"

In the following slide, Ratajkowski and her little boy are out to lunch together and Sly tries on a pink fuzzy hat.

The model, who shares her son with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, is no stranger to sharing photos of Sly on social media, albeit with his face blocked from the camera.

Back in June, Ratajkowski shared photos of herself breastfeeding her son while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

One photo showed a close-up of Ratajkowski's chest as little Sly fed (that picture also showed off a hand-made necklace she wore that read "Apollo" in lettered beads, as well as a gold necklace that read "Sylvester").

Another pic was snapped as Ratajkowski lounged on a day bed, dressed in a woven bucket hat and sunglasses as she breastfed Sly, who wore an orange hat adorned with blue dolphins.

Ratajkowski previously revealed that since welcoming Sly, she's "always breastfeeding."