Emily Ratajkowski Shares Fear of Losing Custody of Son Sylvester for Being an 'Outspoken' Woman

Emily Ratajkowski keeps her son at the forefront of her mind when it comes to navigating her public life.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, the model, 31, admitted to being "scared" of opening up about the "horrifying" year she has had.

"I'm scared," she told the outlet. "I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."

Ratajkowski shares son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo, 2, with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, the film producer recently accused of sexual misconduct by two women.

Emily Ratajkowski/instagram

The outlet noted that Sly lives with the High Low podcaster full-time but sees Bear-McClard several times weekly.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ratajkowski recalled being so eager to welcome her baby boy before he was born that she gave him a pep talk.

Emily Ratajkowki's son Sylvester. Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

"I'm so scared, and I know you're so scared. But we're going to do this together, and I promise to keep you safe," she remembered telling her son. "Let's do it. I want to meet you." Hours later, Sly was born.

Last month, she celebrated the toddler's second birthday and shared a peek at the festivities in an Instagram post showing Sylvester blowing out candles on a dog-themed cake. There were also doggy balloons scattered around the house, and she showed a shot of the birthday boy posing with two pups.

Leading up to the occasion, the model also posted a sweet montage of moments from her pregnancy and Sylvester's life so far, while reflecting on how much he has meant to her.

"My beautiful baby turns 2 this week and the time has gone by as quickly as this video. What a two years it's been, Sly. So much joy, so much pain," she wrote.

"So many lessons," Ratajkowski added. "I'll do anything to keep you safe and make sure your life is a wonderful one. Being your mama is magical. I love you more than you could ever know."