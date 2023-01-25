Emily Ratajkowski's Son Sylvester, 22 Months, Joins Her on Versace Shoot: He 'Had the Best Time'

Emily Ratajkowski is one fashion-forward mom.

The model, who revealed recently that she's the face of Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, shared a behind-the-scenes peek of her 22-month-old son, Sylvester "Sly" Apollo Bear, accompanying her to the campaign's shoot.

In a photo shared to Ratajkowski's Instagram Story on Tuesday, fashion icon Donatella Versace is holding her son. "Sly and his auntie @donatella_versace 💫💜," Ratajkowski wrote on the photo.

Ratajkowski also shared a video of mother and son walking down the sidewalk holding hands. She wore a long backless pink silk dress with sky-high heels, while Sly sported a tie-dye shirt and pink Crocs.

In another behind-the-scenes video, Sly stood by a table of Versace accessories with a huge smile on his cute face. "Someone had the best time," Ratajkowski wrote on the latter clip.

The model, actress and author announced her role in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 campaign on Tuesday.

"💜VERSACE SS23 💜 There really are no words," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @donatella_versace for this incredible honor."

"Being the face of @versace has always been a dream of mine and I had to continually pinch myself on set to make sure I was actually there!" Ratajkowski added.

The model welcomed Sly on March 8, 2021, alongside estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, an actor and producer known for his work in 2019's Uncut Gems and 2017's Good Time.

Ratajkowski first announced she was expecting in an essay for Vogue in October 2020. At the time, she explained why she didn't want to reveal her baby's sex when people asked.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " the Gone Girl actress wrote. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

Since the birth of Sylvester, Ratajkowski hasn't shied away from posting sweet photos on social media, as well as opening up about her maternity experience and life postpartum.

When Sly was born, the then-new mom said on Instagram that it was "the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life" alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn.