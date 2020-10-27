Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude at 20 Weeks Pregnant: 'Getting to Know My New Body'

The model and actress revealed earlier this week that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together

Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday morning, the 29-year-old model and actress shared a nude selfie, where she wore nothing but a pair of socks as she revealed that she is 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"20 weeks 🤍 getting to know my new body," the mom-to-be wrote alongside the photo.

Fans of the star wrote in the comment section of her post, where they admired Ratajkowski for her changing body amid her pregnancy.

"So beautiful ❤️," one user said as another wrote, "BEAUTIFUL EM!!!!" alongside four red heart emojis.

On Monday, Ratajkowski revealed in an essay for Vogue that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together.

Opening up the beginning of her essay by touching on why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex, the Gone Girl actress wrote, "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

"This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled," Ratajkowski added.

Ratajkowski then went on to explain her feelings on having both a son and a daughter, and said that she doesn't "necessarily fault anyone for these generalizations" about gender, as "a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them."

"But I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies," she explained. "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."

Ratajkowski said she "used to call myself superstitious, but now I understand it another way. The idea that I could 'jinx' something or the belief that I could project my thoughts in a particular way to bring about a certain result is actually called 'magical thinking,' a coping mechanism one develops to make oneself feel more in control."