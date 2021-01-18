Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Bikini as She Shows Off Baby Bump on Beach: 'Angel in My Belly'

The model and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together

Emily Ratajkowski is basking in pregnancy bliss!

The model and actress, 29, showed off her baby bump with a brief clip on Instagram Monday, rocking a bikini while showing off her pregnancy figure at the beach. Ratajkowski, who's expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, holds her sunglasses as she gazes into the camera in the video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"👼 in my belly," the mom-to-be captioned the post.

The Gone Girl actress revealed her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue back in October, explaining why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " she wrote at the time. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly," she continued. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

"This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled," Ratajkowski added.

Ratajkowski also said she "used to call myself superstitious, but now I understand it another way. The idea that I could 'jinx' something or the belief that I could project my thoughts in a particular way to bring about a certain result is actually called 'magical thinking,' a coping mechanism one develops to make oneself feel more in control."

"I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don't try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms," Ratajkowski said. "I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control. I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered."