Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Bout to Pop' While Showing Off Baby Bump on Nighttime Stroll

The model is currently expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is hitting the streets!

The 29-year-old pregnant model/actress, who's currently expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, shared a pair of photos showing off her baby bump while out for a walk. In the snapshots, Ratajkowski rests one hand on her stomach as the other holds a purse while she rocks an all-black outfit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Alexa play Future I can hear the streets callin 🎶," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#bouttopop," implying her fast-approaching due date.

In the comment section, new mom Gigi Hadid wrote, "Perfect!" while Donatella Versace commented, "Emily you are glowing!!! And love the La Medusa bag!! ❤️😘"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The Gone Girl actress revealed her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue back in October, explaining why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " she wrote at the time. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski | Credit: JP Yim/Getty

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly," she continued. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"