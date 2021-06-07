Emily Ratajkowski Holds Baby Sly, 3 Months, in Matching Bathing Suit: 'Dream Vacation Partner'

New mom Emily Ratajkowski welcomed her first baby with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping her baby close as she marks her 30th birthday.

On Instagram Sunday, the supermodel shared a series of snapshots in which she held her 3-month-old Sylvester "Sly" Apollo ahead of her birthday on Monday.

Ratajkowski — who welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8 — wore a bikini that matches her baby's swim trunks, writing in the caption, "Bday eve with the dream vacation partner."

When she announced her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue back in October, Ratajkowski explained why she didn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," wrote Ratajkowski at the time.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?" she said. "This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

In April, the Gone Girl actress shared a photo of herself nursing her child, writing, "If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am."