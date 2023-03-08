Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates 'Beautiful' Son Sylvester's Second Birthday with Cute Throwback Photos

Emily Ratajkowski is celebrating her toddler son on his second birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 8, 2023 02:37 PM
Emily Ratajkowski - Sylvester, March Birthday
Emily Ratajkowski's son Sylvester. Photo: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's baby boy is growing up.

The model mom is reflecting on son Sylvester turning 2, sharing a montage of moments from her pregnancy and his life in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

"My beautiful baby turns 2 this week and the time has gone by as quickly as this video. What a two years it's been, Sly. So much joy, so much pain," she wrote.

"So many lessons. I'll do anything to keep you safe and make sure your life is a wonderful one. Being your mama is magical. I love you more than you could ever know."

On Wednesday, the mom took to her Instagram Story with throwback photos as she celebrated Sly's special day.

"Love of my life," she wrote. "I love you big boy."

In January, the little boy accompanied Ratajkowski on a Versace shoot after she was revealed as the face of the fashion brand's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvestyer
Emily Ratajkowski and son Sylvester. Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Sylvester, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, even got to meet fashion icon Donatella Versace on the campaign shoot.

In a photo shared to Ratajkowski's Instagram Story, Versace, 67, could be seen holding Sly, who sported a tie-dye shirt and pink Crocs.

"Sly and his auntie @donatella_versace 💫💜," Ratajkowski wrote on the picture.

