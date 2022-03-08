Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Son Sylvester's 1st Birthday: He's 'Brought Me Joy and Magic'

Emily Ratajkowski is celebrating her "sweet" son turning one!

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old supermodel shared a series of photos to Instagram Story in honor of her baby boy Sylvester Apollo's first birthday.

Ratajkowski — who shares her son with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — gave fans a glimpse at Sylvester's first year of life. "1 year of Sly," she wrote. "happy birthday to my sweet boy."

Ratajkowski said the day of her son's birth was "the most magical day of my life," before adding that he "has brought me joy and magic I'd never imagined."

The model also shared a few snaps from her son's birthday party, including a snap of the baby boy smiling at his colorful cake and another of him standing in front of balloons that spell out his name.

"We love being your parents," the proud mom added alongside an adorable photo of the couple. "Love doesn't even begin to describe it."

Ratajkowski previously spoke to Elle about feeling "so relieved" after finding out she was expecting a son, even though she was hoping for a daughter at first.

"I wanted a daughter initially, but when I found out I was having a son, I was so relieved. Because I think that it would bring up — I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later — being sexualized way before puberty and being aware of it," the My Body author explained back in November. "I have a memory: I did a sexy move down the wall of my parents' kitchen. I was probably in first grade and my parents were like, 'Where did you learn that?' I was like, 'I fricking learned it. That's what women do.' "

Emily Ratajkowski son Credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

When she revealed her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue in October 2020, Ratajkowski explained why she didn't want to reveal her baby's sex at the time.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," wrote Ratajkowski.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."