Emily Ratajkowski Breastfeeds Newborn Baby Sylvester in Intimate Photo: 'Beautiful Boy'

The model and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first baby, Sylvester Apollo, on March 8

Emily Ratajkowski is sharing motherly moments with fans.

The actress/model, 29, shared an intimate photo on Instagram Wednesday, showing herself breastfeeding her newborn baby Sylvester Apollo, whom she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed on March 8.

Alongside the snapshot of herself feeding her 2-week-old, the new mom writes, "Beautiful boy."

When she revealed her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue in October, the Gone Girl actress explained why she didn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," wrote Ratajkowski at the time.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?" she said. "This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."