Emily Ratajkowski Bought Son, 1, Dolls, Tea Sets to 'Balance' His Love of 'Things with Wheels'

Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Fox are opening up about the responsibilities they feel as single moms.

In a conversation on Ratajkowski's podcast High Low with EmRata, the two women — who have known each other for some time — discussed raising their sons.

The Uncut Gems star, 32, shares son Valentino, 22 months, with ex Peter Artemiev, while the podcast host, 31, shares son Sylvester, 20 months, with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she filed for divorce in September.

The moms talked about making sure their kids have a balance of toys that are traditionally considered "gendered" so that they're experiencing a bit of everything.

"It's hard as a single mom, raising a son, you just don't want them to end up like every single guy you've ever met, you know?" Fox said. "How do I stop this conditioning from occurring?"

"Sly literally gets so excited, loves to play with things with wheels," Ratajkowski shared. "But like, I'm not kidding, this morning I ordered him a baby doll and a tea set because I'm like, 'we've gotta balance this out.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily Ratajkowski/ instagram

Fox agreed, sharing that Valentino also "loves trucks" and "freaks out" over them, but enjoys playing with his pink truck and "pushing around a little stroller with a doll in it" as well.

Ratajkowski noted that her son also has a pink convertible and other "girl" toys, as she wondered, "Are those the little ways you can start making sure the conditioning doesn't happen?"

The model mom went on to say that it makes her "so sad" to think that Sly and Valentino may one day experience pressure to "toughen up" from society and their peers.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Fox and Ratajkowski addressed the possibility of expanding their families in the future.

"The only time I think about having more kids is if I don't want him to be lonely," Fox shared. "I want him to have a buddy to go through life with but that's so much work, and I'm really doing the work. So I wouldn't be able to do it right now, that's for sure. And I kind of just love our little bond we have, just me and him."

Julia Fox Instagram

Ratajkowski admitted that "at one point, I was like, 'I wouldn't even have a child if I knew they were going to be an only child' because I felt it was so important to have siblings."

Referencing her recent split, she said that idea is now "out the f---ing window," noting it's "totally fine" with her.

"I didn't know how much work it was," she admitted. "So the idea of having two now — I mean, I'm sure you can group things in — but just a newborn baby coming into my life right now scares the s--t out of me."

Ratajkowski also said that like a lot of other moms, she discovered that "it's crazy how much they don't tell you I felt like I was just learning as I was going along."