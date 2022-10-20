Since becoming a mom, Emily Ratajkowski says her priorities have never been more clear.

In a cover story for Harper's Bazaar's November issue, Ratajkowski opens up about being a mom to 19-month-old son Sylvester Apollo and shares how motherhood has caused a major shift in her life.

"I've never had such clear priorities in my life," said the model. "Number one is Sly, and that's that."

The My Body author, 31, explained that in her new role as a mom, she's had to "re-evaluate" what's important.

"It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?" she added.

Ratajkowski shares her son with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard. The former pair were married for four years before she filed for divorce in September.

Amy Troost

In July, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider told PEOPLE at the time.

In March, the supermodel celebrated her son's first birthday, sharing a series of photos on her Instagram Story in honor of her baby boy.

Ratajkowski gave fans a glimpse at Sylvester's first year of life. "1 year of Sly," she wrote. "Happy birthday to my sweet boy."

She said the day of her son's birth was "the most magical day of my life," before adding that he "has brought me joy and magic I'd never imagined."

The model also shared a few photos from her son's birthday party, including a snap of the baby boy smiling at his colorful cake and another of him standing in front of balloons that spelled out his name.