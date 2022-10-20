Celebrity Parents Emily Ratajkowski Says Becoming a Mom Has Made Her 'Re-Evaluate What's Important to Me' Emily Ratajkowski shares her baby boy Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 01:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Troost Since becoming a mom, Emily Ratajkowski says her priorities have never been more clear. In a cover story for Harper's Bazaar's November issue, Ratajkowski opens up about being a mom to 19-month-old son Sylvester Apollo and shares how motherhood has caused a major shift in her life. "I've never had such clear priorities in my life," said the model. "Number one is Sly, and that's that." The My Body author, 31, explained that in her new role as a mom, she's had to "re-evaluate" what's important. "It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?" she added. Ratajkowski shares her son with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard. The former pair were married for four years before she filed for divorce in September. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Amy Troost Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Son Sylvester's 1st Birthday: He's 'Brought Me Joy and Magic' In July, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split. "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider told PEOPLE at the time. In March, the supermodel celebrated her son's first birthday, sharing a series of photos on her Instagram Story in honor of her baby boy. Ratajkowski gave fans a glimpse at Sylvester's first year of life. "1 year of Sly," she wrote. "Happy birthday to my sweet boy." She said the day of her son's birth was "the most magical day of my life," before adding that he "has brought me joy and magic I'd never imagined." The model also shared a few photos from her son's birthday party, including a snap of the baby boy smiling at his colorful cake and another of him standing in front of balloons that spelled out his name.