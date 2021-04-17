Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Always Breastfeeding' Baby Sylvester as She Shares New Photos of Her Son

Emily Ratajkowski is basking in the glow of motherhood since welcoming son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo last month.

On Saturday, the I Feel Pretty actress, 29, said she's "always breastfeeding" her baby boy, sharing some candid photos on Instagram. "If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am," she wrote in the caption.

The mom of one also gave another glimpse at her baby boy on her Instagram Story Friday, sharing a selfie with Sly, who was "throwin deuces" in the cute photo.

Ratajkowski welcomed her first child on March 8 with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Emily Ratajkowski and baby Credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The model and the Uncut Gems producer announced their pregnancy news back in October, when she wrote an essay for Vogue. "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " she wrote at the time. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?" she continued. "This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

Emily Ratajkowski Credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram