After accepting a proposal from Brad Womack on The Bachelor, the engagement soon ended and Maynard Johnson went on to star as The Bachelorette, where she became engaged to Jef Holm before ultimately breaking things off.

In 2013, Maynard Johnson met Tyler Johnson through church and, in June 2014, the couple wed in a rustic ceremony in South Carolina.

Already mom to 10-year-old daughter Ricki, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Jennings Tyler, in July.

The lifestyle blogger's new book, I Said Yes, is now available.

Maynard Johnson, 30, can be found on her blog, as well as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @EmilyMaynard.

Lindsay Alexandra Photography

Some might say I’m crazy. Some might call me a glutton for punishment. I’d say I’m a little bit of both.

But more than anything, I’m just so excited for this summer to get here.

Why you ask?

Well … I’m pregnant.

And before you even say anything, yes, I realize I just had Jennings like, two seconds ago. I guess I should’ve read that part in the baby handbook that says you’re super fertile after giving birth, huh?

Courtesy Johnson Family

When this baby gets here, Jennings will be about 15 months old and even though I’m sure he’ll have no clue what’s going on, I feel a little guilty just because he didn’t get to be the baby for very long!

Ricki is just so excited because now she gets to move into the playroom, which happens to be the biggest room in the house.

Practically speaking, I have a hard enough time getting through the grocery store with a 7-month-old and a 10-year-old! How in the world do you mamas do it with even more little ones?

I’ve already come to terms that my body may never be the same as it was before, my house may never be as clean as it is now, and laundry may get put off a little longer. But does anyone have any must-haves or tips for two under 2? Goodness knows I can use all the help I can get!

Courtesy Johnson Family

With all that said, I truly couldn’t be more excited. I said about two weeks after Jennings was born that I couldn’t wait to have another, I just had no clue it would happen so quickly! Some of my closest friends have had a really hard time getting pregnant and my heart breaks for them, so I’m just so grateful for this blessing God has given our family.

Tyler comes from a family of four boys and they couldn’t be closer, so I’m really looking forward to Jennings having a built-in best friend, whether it’s a boy or a girl. Ricki is really hoping it’s a girl so she can teach her how to be a tomboy and play soccer!

Courtesy HarperCollins Christian Publishing

I also want to say thank you to every one of you who has supported me and ordered my book, I Said Yes. I can’t even begin to tell you how much it means to me and I just hope you love the book — maybe it can even bring you some hope if you’re going through a hard time.

I’m living proof that God has an incredible plan for each of us, we just have to be patient enough to wait for Him and His timing!

